State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.25.

SNOW stock opened at $269.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.79. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.