State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 66,222 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

XPEV opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

