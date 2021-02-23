State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,371 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,717 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,558,000 after acquiring an additional 148,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,877 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,060 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,129 shares of company stock valued at $567,830. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $48.79.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

