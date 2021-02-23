State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,928 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.42% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $731.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. DA Davidson raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

