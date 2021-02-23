State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $60,074,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,301,000 after purchasing an additional 641,555 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 547,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 302,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 277,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 762.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $131,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $912,830. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

