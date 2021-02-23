State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

