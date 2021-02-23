State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

