State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $115,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPK opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

