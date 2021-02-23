State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Arconic worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arconic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arconic by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 173,739 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after buying an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ARNC. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Arconic stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

