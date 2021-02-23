State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72,746 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of SLM worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 836.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SLM by 396.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SLM by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SLM by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after buying an additional 2,069,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.