State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Coherent worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coherent by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COHR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $250.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $264.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.56 and its 200-day moving average is $142.40.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

