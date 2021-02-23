State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Envestnet worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 312.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENV opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -609.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

