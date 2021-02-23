State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.82 Million Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,824 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.30% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 385,026 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 126.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 54.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.