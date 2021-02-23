State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,645 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.41% of Boston Private Financial worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 277,600 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 369,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 213,796 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

BPFH stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

