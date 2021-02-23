State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.86 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after buying an additional 1,716,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 357,593 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,405,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,149,656.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,959,597 shares in the company, valued at $108,321,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

