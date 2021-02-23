State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Cloudera worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 74.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 98.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDR. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,784,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,166 shares of company stock worth $13,154,449. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.