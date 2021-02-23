State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Verra Mobility worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 30.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 58,953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 136,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $483,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

