State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.88 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

