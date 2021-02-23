State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.90 Million Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Science Applications International worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

