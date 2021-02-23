State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.19% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 104.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth $389,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UE stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $18.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

