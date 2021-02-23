State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.74 Million in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $9,760,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $13,818,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sleep Number by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 67,175 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $3,179,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 182.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 61,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $135.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

