State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.82 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

