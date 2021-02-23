State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,153,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 83,399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 190,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,162,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

