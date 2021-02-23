State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of KBR worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

NYSE:KBR opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

