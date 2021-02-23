State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 90,129 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.