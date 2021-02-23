State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 277,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $912,830 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Noble Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

