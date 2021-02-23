State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Portland General Electric worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POR. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

