State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,049 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $205,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCN opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

