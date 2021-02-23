State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,155 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 189,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 77,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

