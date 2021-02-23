State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,593 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Horizon by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,601 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

In related news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,730. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

