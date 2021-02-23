State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,812 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Trupanion worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

TRUP stock opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,634.84 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $25,439.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,121.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $398,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,913 shares of company stock worth $7,654,940 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

