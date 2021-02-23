State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,111 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.35% of Stoneridge worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after buying an additional 370,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 368,074 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 231,061 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 21.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 117,758 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of SRI opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $819.60 million, a PE ratio of -108.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

