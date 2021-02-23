State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,429 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

QLYS stock opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Insiders sold 56,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,984 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

