State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,576 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

