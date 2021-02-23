State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,639 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Coherent worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after acquiring an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 80,559 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp raised its position in Coherent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,501,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHR opened at $250.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $264.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

