State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,165 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Hexcel worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hexcel by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 117.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

