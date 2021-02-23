State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,857 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

HFC opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

