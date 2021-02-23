State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,328 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 200.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 332,014 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,244,000 after buying an additional 179,306 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 600,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after buying an additional 98,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 205.3% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.
BHVN opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.
