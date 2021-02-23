State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 41,645 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,645 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.41% of Boston Private Financial worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

