State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,937 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,883,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

WTFC stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

