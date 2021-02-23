State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,699 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.38% of Banc of California worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.64 million, a P/E ratio of -101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.