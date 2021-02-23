State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,898 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Arconic worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arconic by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

