State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.80 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

