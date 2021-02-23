State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.81 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.25.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $269.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

