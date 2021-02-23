State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Science Applications International worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

