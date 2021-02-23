State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.35% of Stoneridge worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $302,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,400. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $819.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $32.55.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

