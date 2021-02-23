State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $3.36 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,680 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 498,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 41,819 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 450,227 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

