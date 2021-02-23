State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 281.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638 in the last 90 days. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.36.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $178.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -132.37 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $201.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.65.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

