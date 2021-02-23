State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.27% of American Woodmark worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 482.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Woodmark by 8.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 243.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

AMWD opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $116.80.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.