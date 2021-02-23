State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 1.30% of Team worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Team by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Team by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Team by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Team by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Team by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,878 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

